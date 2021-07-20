Mississippi Highway Patrol wants you to vote for the best cruiser

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol needs your help but not with crime.

The American Association of State Troopers’ annual best cruiser contest is underway.

The Mississippi State Trooper car is sitting at the Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County.

This year’s submission is the Dodge Charger of the Late Trooper John Harris.

Trooper Harris was struck by a tractor-trailer while conducting a traffic stop.

This year’s contest submission is dedicated to Trooper Harris.

To vote for the best cruiser click the link here.