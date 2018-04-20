Mississippi hits historic lows and highs in latest jobs reports

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s unemployment rate stays at a historic low for a second month in a row.

Between March and February, the Hospitality State’s unemployment rate remained at a record 4.5%.

- Advertisement -

The state also set a new record for the number of non-farm jobs, rising to over 1.1 million.

Also. just over 57,000 Mississippians are reportedly unemployed, which is the lowest count since 1979.

March did have a slight stumble however, with the total number of workers dropping by 100.