Mississippi Hospital group takes on national prescription drug issue

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi hospital group is taking on a national prescription drug issue.

90% of the prescription medications taken by Americans are generics, but 85% of those generics are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions if trade with India, China, or Japan is interrupted.

That possibility has North Mississippi Health Services, the parent company of North Mississippi Medical Center, teaming up with On Demand Pharmaceuticals, a company that combines technology and pharmacology.

North Mississippi will be beta testing ODP’s Shortage Response Pharmacy On-Demand platform.

The new technology allows shortage medications to be made on-demand and on-site.

That means the local hospital won’t be at the mercy of supply chain issues, saving both time and money while delivering excellent care.

“The ability is to take drug products, molecules, take those basic molecules and take those and make the medicines currently on demand across the country. Currently in shortage. Those medicines often have been moved offshore, China, India, and America no longer have the capability, so we’re bringing that capability back. So, we’re very proud that at this hospital, NMMC, you will be first and will lead the nation,” said Rear Admiral James Hancock, ODP CEO.

The ODP mobile lab should be making on-demand medicine by mid-December at NMMC.

