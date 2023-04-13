Mississippi House Bill gives citizens right to privacy when buying guns

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – In Mississippi, you will have a right to privacy, at least when it comes to buying guns and ammunition.

Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1110 into law.

Under the new law, state entities and private individuals will be prohibited from keeping a registry of privately owned firearms or firearms owners.

It also prohibits financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies, from using a special firearms code to track gun purchases.

Mississippi is one of the first states to pass such a law.

