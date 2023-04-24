Mississippi IHL Board Commissioner speaks about state public universities

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The commissioner of higher education said Mississippi’s public universities are creating qualified workers to fill job openings.

There are eight public universities in the state.

Overall, the higher education system saw a decrease of 755 students from Fall 2021 to Fall 2022 numbers.

That is only a slight decline, with more than 75,000 people enrolled for classes.

Commissioner Dr. Alfred Rankins said graduates from the state’s universities play a major role in the success of the state and will continue to do so.

“They play a tremendous role in supplying the workforce. We have a tremendous need here in the state for more educators, for more health care workers, and our universities help to meet that demand here in the state,” said Rankins.

Rankins is the former president of Alcorn State University.

