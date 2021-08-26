Mississippi is hosting Second Amendment Tax-Free weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Whether gearing up for hunting season or reloading your gun cabinet, Mississippi gun enthusiasts catch a break this weekend.

A tax break that is.

This weekend is the state’s Second Amendment Tax-Free Holiday.

Retailers across the state are waiving the sales tax on firearms, ammunition, bows, and archery supplies.

The tax-free holiday also extends to hearing protection and other shooting safety gear.

The 2nd Amendment Tax-Free Holiday runs from Friday, August 27th through Sunday the 29th

And Dove Season opens September 4th.