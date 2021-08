Mississippi is reporting nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is reporting nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

The health department says there were more than 7,900 people that tested positive for the virus over the past three days.

82 deaths were also recorded.

More than 15 people are in hospitals throughout the state with COVID-19.

452 patients are in I.C.U.’s across Mississippi.