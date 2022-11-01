Mississippi lawmakers expected to approve economic incentive package

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than 24 hours, Mississippi lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks at a special session.

This is to support what Governor Tate Reeves said was the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

It is coming to Lowndes County.

Reeves did not identify the company but said this will be a $2.5 billion capital investment with 1,000 jobs.

The average salary for those employees is expected to be $93,000.

As we reported Monday, the name of the company has not been officially released.

The special session will be Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

We will be in Jackson and have all of the details tomorrow on WCBI News

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter