Mississippi leads in STI cases; One clinic hopes to change that

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leads the nation in the number of sexually transmitted infections cases.

And one local clinic is looking to raise awareness and decrease stigma by following the crowd.

The STI rate has increased by 1,000%, with more cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis.

Five Horizons Health Services Chief Jamil Dawson Operating Officer said these numbers are alarming, yet he said it’s…

“Not surprising, but surprising,” Dawson said.

Dawson said that the increase in cases has many contributing factors. One was the pandemic. While in quarantine, STI rates spiked, and many cases were left untreated.

“We expected to see an increase, but to the extent that we did, it was startling to see a 1,000% increase was startling but definitely a call to action,” Dawson said.

Dawson said that the primary call of action is for people to receive help, yet many are reluctant due to fear.

“When people are apprehensive about getting tested, that is going to supersede any barrier there is,” Dawson said.

Therefore, the clinic is moving out of its four walls to follow the crowd in order to educate and support sexual wellness in the community.

“If you have never known Five Horizons and you have never heard of us, you have no reason to come to our doors, but we have all the reasons to come to you,” Dawson said.

Five Horizons Health Services Outreach Specialist Maddie Nielsen said they strive to be creative with their methods to push and promote access to health resources.

“I don’t go to health fairs in my spare time, but I do go to football games. I will go to a festival. We are really just trying to be where people are,” Nielsen said.

And Nielsen wanted to remind people that when it comes to your sexual health…

“Take things at their own pace; we are not trying to rush and get people in; we just want people to come in when they are comfortable,” Nielsen said.

If you have questions about your sexual health, click here.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter