Local sober living home helps people transition back to life

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Yes, I was a drug addict for 15 years,” said Dusty Snider, Crossroads Founder

Dusty Snider is the founder of Crossroads Sober Living Home. He said his mission is to help people get back on the right path.

“We house about 16-19 men, and we take them from rehabs and jails, and we bring them in and give them an affordable place to live. We also help them get jobs, and try to bring them to Christ,” said Snider.

Snider said he has been down the wrong path, now he is striving to make sure others, do not make the same mistakes.

“I was in drug addiction, and I had an infection that affected my heart and I had to have open heart surgery. I was running from God and running from God, and I had a doctor tell me that there is no medical reason that I am still alive. That is when God came back into my life and I got a relationship with him, and I told him that I would try to spread the word about him as much as I could for the rest of my days,” said Snider.

David Keating and Stuart Hall can attest to the success of the program.

“It has changed my life tremendously; it has gotten me fellowship and new friends. I now have sober friends and I get to watch people come to Christ. I am 48 years old, and I was in drug addiction for 30 years of my life, I found Jesus Christ and worked this program and got clean and sober, and it just changed my life tremendously,” said Keating, Crossroads Sober Living Program Participant.

“It has changed my life, and they scared the addiction out of me. They drug test me and make sure that I am accountable. They also have people to mentor me and help me, so it has been a blessing,” said Stuart Hall, Crossroads Sober Living Program Participant.

Snider knows that a little guidance can bring about a great change.

“We have seen families get back together; we have seen dads become fathers again. We have also seen people gain full employment, buy their first houses, and these are people that were once living in the streets so that stuff is a pretty big deal,” said Snider.

Snider is in the process of opening a second location, so he can help more people with addictions.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X