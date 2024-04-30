Mid-week heat up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure moving in, temperatures heating up! Middle of the week will be heading towards highs in the upper 80s! Next chance for rain comes in for the end of the week and weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds may linger tonight. There will also be a light chance for some patchy fog throughout the overnight/early morning hours. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

WED/THU: Temperatures are going to be heating up!! High temperatures are heading towards the upper 80s. The UV Index is forecasted to be high too! That means pool days for the middle of the week! Just remember your sunscreen. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon, possibly bringing in the chance of scattered showers by Thursday evening. The day should remain dry. Low temps will be in the low to middle 60s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Warm afternoons will continue with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are likely (mainly) in the afternoon and early evening hours.