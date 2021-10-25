Mississippi legislators revising medical marijuana proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are revising a proposal to create a medical marijuana program. But, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is not saying when he will call a special session to put it into law. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports a new version of a bill would allow larger growing facilities. It also would restructure the excise tax on medical marijuana products and limit the state Agriculture Department’s regulatory role. Legislators want to create a medical marijuana program to replace an initiative voters approved in November. The state Supreme Court overturned the initiative in May by ruling that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable.