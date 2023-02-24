Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

New 2nd Chance promotional drawing date announced

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the official end date and the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 10 scratch-off games.

Friday, March 24, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #39 – 20X the Cash ($5)

Game #40 – 50X the Cash ($10)

Game #43 – Hit $500 ($5)

Game #54 – Crossword (Purple $3)

Game #67 – Double Your Money ($5)

Game #88 – Hot 7’s ($1)

Game #89 – Fiery Hot 7’s ($2)

Game #93 – $100,000 Triple Play ($5)

Game #95 – Match 2 Win ($2)

Game #102 – Cruisin’ the Coast ($2)

Players have until Thursday, June 22, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Monday, June 26. Players have until Thursday, June 22, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

