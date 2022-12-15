Mississippi Lottery Announces November Transfer to the State

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its November transfer to the state for $12,849,707.47 bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $50,718,856.81.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers are contingent on financial audit.

