Lottery could be back on the docket for possible special session

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Phil Bryant says a lottery could be in play if he calls a special session.

Bryant says he wants House and Senate leaders to have an agreement on a long term infrastructure funding plan, before making the call. Reducing the amount of days they are at the state Capitol.

- Advertisement -

Bryant hopes that will be in place in the next couple of weeks.

The two term Republican governor believes a lottery could provide $70 to $80 million of revenue to the state.

“With the challenges that we have ahead of us, particularly in infrastructure, but education and public safety, we need additional revenue. And I think this is one of the better ways to be able to seek it and make sure that we are not raising people’s taxes,” says Bryant.

Bryant says the lottery revenue could be put in the general fund.

Right now, $50 million in bonds are being used to help repair bridges he ordered closed by an emergency declaration.