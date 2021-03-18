Mississippi lottery is hitting the jackpot for students across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s lottery hits the jackpot, and students across the state are big winners.

Lottery proceeds this fiscal year have cashed in at more than 84 million dollars, so far.

By state law, once profits exceed 80 million the money will be earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

The first 80 million goes to road and bridge repair for 10 years.

The Education Enhancement Fund provides money for the Early Childhood Learning Collaborative, the Classroom Supply Fund, and other educational purposes.