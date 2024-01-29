Mississippi Lottery Launches Green for Spring Promotion 2024

Weekly cash prizes range from $500 to $15,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Defrost from the chilly temps with the Mississippi Lottery’s Green for Spring 2024 promotion, featuring sizzling cash prizes over eight drawings ranging from $500 to $15,000.

The Green for Spring promotion includes weekly drawings starting Feb. 5. The final drawing occurs on March 25.

Three winners will randomly be selected in each of the first seven drawings with prizes of $15,000 top prize; $10,000 second prize and $5,000 third prize. The final drawing occurs March 25 when 10 winners will be awarded $500 each.

Entry forms are available by scanning QR codes at play centers, retailer check-out screens, Lottery TV commercials, and from special parade throws as the Mississippi Lottery marches alongside the Jackson State University’s “Sonic Boom of the South” at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in Jackson March 23. Additionally, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a link every week to enter—all methods of entry direct players to the current draw date’s entry form.

There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. However, players must be 21 or older and will need to scan QR codes each week or enter via the link sent to Lottery Insiders following the Monday drawing to qualify for the next drawing. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.

All winners will be selected in a random weekly drawing. Each winning Green for Spring entrant will be notified by certified mail.

Click here for complete rules, here to sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider and #havefunyall. Entry link will be sent separately to Insiders.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X