Mississippi Lottery money will go towards road repairs

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s roads are going to need a lot of help after these recent winter storms.

Potholes will soon become a big problem throughout the state.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will now have 23.6 million dollars to work with to help with the repairs.

That’s how much money the Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred to the state treasury.

The money comes from net proceeds.

This fiscal year more than 75 million has been sent to the state’s bank account.

Sales skyrocketed in January because of large Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots and sales.

The first 80 million in net proceeds got to road and bridge repairs. Funds over that mark go to education.