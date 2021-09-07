Mississippi makes positive trends against COVID-19

Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweets "light at the end of the tunnel?" in response to the decline of cases and hospitalizations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Over the past week, Mississippi is trending in the right direction against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A seven-day moving average report by the Mississippi State Department of Health shows a decrease in new cases and hospitalizations across the state.

Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, new daily cases dropped from 3,500 to just under 2,400 between the end of August and the beginning of September.

In that same time span, new hospitalizations dropped from around 200 to about 150.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted the hospitalizations and cases chart along with a statement saying “light at the end of the tunnel?”

A six-month average shows cases dropped by 57 and hospitalizations dropped by 23.

Dr. Dobbs also stated that the health system is still overburdened and sadly, many more will die unnecessarily.

1.2 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated and 99% of cases are from unvaccinated people.