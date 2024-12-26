Mississippi man awarded Outstanding Sportsman Award in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi man is being recognized for his commitment to promote natural resource conservation and outdoor recreation.

The achievement is awarded to someone who who has contributed to the outdoors of Mississippi through conservation, mentorship, and stewardship.

Buchanan was first introduced to MDWFP through being a Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Sports Program coach.

He now serves as the dedicated manager of MDWFP’s McIvor Shooting Facility in Sardis, Mississippi.

A lifelong bow hunter, Buchanan takes his love for archery to the next level by crafting his own bows and passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

In his free time, he mentors children, introducing them to the art of bow hunting and fostering a deep appreciation for the outdoors.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X