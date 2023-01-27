Mississippi Match 5 Bumps Up to $605,000

Saturday's jackpot still holding as second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Lottery officials have bumped up the jackpot amount again for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners.

To win the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the Dec. 10, 2022, drawing. The drawing tomorrow will be the 21st drawing since it was last hit and the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $665,000 was hit in July 2021.

The jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $572 million, with an estimated cash value of $308.9 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is worth an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.5 million.

