Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Increases to $555,000

Second-largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to date

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A flurry of sales has driven the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to $555,000 for tonight’s drawing, making it the second-largest top prize ever in the game.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot had been set at $550,000 after no player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials increased the prize by another $5,000 early Thursday afternoon, citing the pace of players buying tickets for the game.

The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $665,000 was hit in July 2021, where two people matched all five numbers and split the prize.

The jackpot was most recently hit on Dec. 10, 2022, when one player won $55,000 from a ticket purchased at Kroger #427 in Columbus. This will be the 20th drawing since the jackpot was last hit.

Mississippi Match 5 debuted in April 2021 and is very popular among Mississippi Lottery players who like the odds of matching just five numbers to win a substantial jackpot. Since its debut, there have been 29 jackpot winners, ranging from $50,000 to the highest jackpot payout of $665,000.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, Powerball® drawing is an estimated $572 million, with an estimated cash value of $308.9 million. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.5 million.

