Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Jumps to $323,000

New draw game, Cash Pop, coming soon

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, Nov. 12, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000.

The jackpot was last hit for the Oct. 11 drawing, where one player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond.

Mississippi Match 5 debuted in April 2021 and is very popular among Mississippi Lottery players who like the odds of matching just five numbers to win a substantial jackpot.

Cash Pop Coming Soon

Starting Nov. 20, Cash Pop will offer Mississippi Lottery players a new draw-game option, where it takes just one number to win. Like Cash 3 and Cash 4, Cash Pop will have two drawings a day, 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player picks a number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players can play as many Pops as they like, and they choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5, or $10.

A $1 Pop can win up to $250; a $2 Pops ticket can win up to $500; a $5 Pops can win up to $1,250, and a $10 Pops can win up to $2,500.

More details are available at www.mslotteryhome.com/games/cash-pop.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is up to an estimated $189 million, with an estimated cash value of $93.9 million. The jackpot for the Saturday, Nov. 12, Powerball® drawing is an estimated $47 million, with an estimated cash value of $23.6 million.

Keep up with the latest winning numbers for all Mississippi Lottery drawings by visiting our website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/.

