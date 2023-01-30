Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Rises to $655,000

Second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date for Tuesday drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lottery officials have increased the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to $655,000 ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 31, drawing, nearing the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $665,000 which was hit in July 2021. The drawing tomorrow will be the 22nd drawing since it was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022.

From the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing: 51 tickets matching four out of five winning numbers were sold with prizes ranging from $200 to $1,000; 2,065 tickets matching three out of five winning numbers were sold; and 18,979 tickets matching two out of five winning numbers were sold.

The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing tonight, Jan. 30, is up to an estimated $613 million, with an estimated cash value of $329 million. There is a $500,000 unclaimed ticket purchased in McComb from the Aug. 13, 2022, Powerball drawing, and it will expire on Feb. 9.

The jackpot for tomorrow’s Mega Millions® drawing is worth an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million. There is a $4 million unclaimed ticket purchased in Byram from the Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing, and it will expire on July 2.

