Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner

Powerball jackpot reaches $420 million; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $494 million

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29.

The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond.

The jackpot for the Thursday, Oct. 13, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

While all the cash prizes winners from the final Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year™ promotional drawing on Oct. 3 have claimed their prizes, the Mississippi Lottery is still waiting to hear from the Grand Prize winner of the expense-paid trip to New York City. The player has until Friday, Oct. 14, to respond to their certified letter. After that, an alternate will be selected.

Jackpots Continue to Grow

The jackpot for tonight’s, Oct. 12, Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $420 million, with an estimated cash value of $215.2 million. The jackpot for the Friday, Oct. 14, Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $494 million, with an estimated cash value of $248.7 million.

Keep up with the latest winning numbers for all Mississippi Lottery drawings by visiting our website: www.mslotteryhome.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter