Mississippi National Guard reports two fatalities as a result of a military helicopter crash

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a helicopter crash in a rural area just north of Baldwyn.

Governor Tate Reeves released the following statement on X:

“Today at approximately 2 pm, the Mississippi National Guard experienced an Apache AH-64 helicopter crash during a routine training flight in Prentiss County. Tragically, both guardsmen on board did not survive. Safety crews are currently working the scene of the crash with local authorities.”

Below is the official press release from the Mississippi National Guard as of 5:39 p.m.:

“JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) –The Mississippi National Guard experienced a helicopter crash today in a wooded area near Boonville, Miss. in Prentiss County. A report from Sheriff Randy Tolar confirms the tragic loss of two Soldiers today as a result of the crash. The military aircraft was an AH-64 Apache, flying a routine training flight. The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. this afternoon per reports from the Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Office.

Our paramount concern at this time is to ensure proper casualty assistance is conducted to support the surviving family members. One Soldier was in A Company 1-149 Aviation Regiment Unit and the second Soldier was in D Company 2-151 Lakota Medical Evacuation Unit, Mississippi National Guard.

We are grateful to the first responders and safety crews who are still working the scene of the accident with local authorities. Like all accidents, this incident will be investigated. We are not at liberty to discuss any details of this accident during an ongoing investigation.

Please keep the members of the Mississippi National Guard and their Families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

