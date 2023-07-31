Mississippi Office of State Auditor releases annual Exceptions Report

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Auditor’s office has recovered nearly $2 million of taxpayer money.

State Auditor Shad White said his office has demanded and recovered more public money in the past five years than at any other time in history.

The office published its annual Exceptions Report. It shows the demands issued by the auditor’s office and the money recovered.

Not all exceptions are a crime. It could be a simple accounting error.

To see all of the demands issued and an update on unsettled cases, go to the Audit Exceptions Report for FY 2023

