Mississippi officials are cracking down on phone scams

Eight companies faces $5 million in fines for illegal phone calls to Mississippians

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi officials are cracking down on spam callers. These eight companies listed below are facing punishment for allegedly violating Mississippi’s No-Call law:

“-AM PROTECTION, INC

-STRAIGHT MARKETING

-STUDENT LOAN FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, LLC

-THRIO/ CRISP MARKETING, LLC

-TRANSPORTATION BPO, LLC

-VACATION TOUR AND TRAVEL

-WEIBAIO, GMEI, DTCC

-ZEALOUS SERVICES”

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that these companies will face over $5.4 million in fines for making hundreds of illegal calls to Mississippians.

Commissioner Presley says the companies accused made phone calls regarding pharmacies and student loans.

More news will be released about vehicle warranty scams in the coming days, said Presley.