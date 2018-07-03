Mississippi Highway Patrol: More troopers on road for July 4 holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it has all available troopers working during the Fourth of July holiday.

The two-day enforcement period is Tuesday and Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Patrol spokesman Johnny Poulos says checkpoints are being set up to find drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

During the 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period, the patrol investigated 183 crashes with three fatalities. Officers made 100 DUI arrests on state and federal highways.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)