Mississippi Player Doubles Win with Lotto America All Star Bonus

JACKSON, MISS. (Press Release) – Sources from a press release say that a Mississippi Lottery player is celebrating a big win after last night’s Lotto America drawing. A ticket purchased at Kangaroo Crossing #1110 in Kosciusko matched five out of five white balls, earning a $20,000 prize. Because the player added the $1 All-Star Bonus option, their prize was doubled to $40,000.

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, Sept. 30, drawing were: 5-38-49-51-52 with Star Ball 8. Lotto America tickets start at $1 with drawings held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Players can win prizes ranging from $2 up to the jackpot, which starts at $2 million. Adding the All-Star Bonus multiplier for an extra $1 per play can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times.

Mega Millions’ Estimated Jackpot Nearly Half a Billion

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has climbed to a whopping $497 million with an estimated cash value of $229.5 million for the Tuesday, Sept. 30 drawing. Earlier this month, the second-largest jackpot of all time, a $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, was hit by two players in Texas and Missouri. Mississippi had multiple big winners during that historic jackpot run, along with a $2 million Mega Millions winner on a ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center in Moss Point. This prize has yet to be claimed.

Mega Millions tickets are $5 and include an automatic multiplier, increasing non-jackpot prizes up to five times. Purchase tickets at any Mississippi authorized retailer prior to the Tuesday night drawing at 10:00 p.m. for a shot at this mega jackpot.

Jackpot Update

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $160 million with an estimated cash value of $74.2 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $3.73 million with a cash value of $1.73. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $60,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.