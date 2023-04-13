Mississippi Power employees send supplies to Rolling Fork

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WCBI) – Employees of a power company are sending help to tornado victims in Rolling Fork.

Many of the employees at Mississippi Power have family in the town and wanted to send supplies to help as communities work to recover.

In a 48-hour period, they collected enough supplies to fill an 18-wheeler. The truck made the trip to Rolling Fork this week to deliver the supplies to the town’s collection center.

One employee who grew up in Rolling Fork is grateful for the support of his hometown.

“I grew up here on this street as my mom and my aunt’s home that you see in the background. Thankfully, you know, they survive. I just want to thank Mississippi Power, Southern Company, all of my friends and colleagues for your thoughts and prayers and donations and volunteering their time to come up and help these people that are in need,” said Chris Boston, Mississippi Power lineman.

The delivery included five pallets of bottled water and nine pallets of paper products and cleaning supplies. Several employees traveled with the truck to help distribute the supplies.

