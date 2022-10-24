Mississippi Powerball jackpot rises to $625 million

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Tonight’s Powerball drawing will be for $625 million making this the eighth-highest Powerball jackpot ever.

You might ask how the Powerball gets this high. Well, there have been 35 drawings and no one has won the jackpot.

And remember, you may not win the jackpot but there are smaller prizes with Powerball.

Be sure to check your numbers tonight right here on WCBI. The winning numbers will be drawn live right before WCBI News at 10.

