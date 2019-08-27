Mississippi Prep Football Polls (08/27/2019)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The Mississippi high school football polls have been released for week two.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts

1. Brandon (4) (1-0) 100

2. West Point (4) (1-0) 91

3. Madison Central (3) (1-0) 88

4. Pearl (1-0) 68

5. Starkville (0-1) 59

6. Oxford (1-0) 50

7. Lafayette (1-0) 24

8. Olive Branch (0-0) 20

9. Petal (1-0) 18

10. South Panola (1-0) 12

Others receiving votes: Horn Lake 9, Laurel 8, Picayune 8, Louisville 8, South Pike 7, Warren Central 6, Corinth 4, Columbia 4, Hattiesburg 4, Heritage Aca. 3, Taylorsville 3, West Jones 3, Greenwood 2, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 2, Gulfport 2, Poplarville 1, Houston 1.<

Class 1A

School W-L Pts

1. Nanih Waiya (1) (0-1) 90

2. Lumberton (8) (1-0) 88

3. Smithville (1-0) 75

4. Noxapater (1-0) 59

5. Simmons (1) (0-1) 51

Others receiving votes: TCPS 20, Biggersville 13, West Lowndes 12, West Bolivar 10, Ray Brooks 8, Stringer 7, Leake County 7, <

Class 2A

School W-L Pts

1. Taylorsville (10) (1-0) 109

2. Charleston (1) (1-1) 73

3. Bay Springs (1-0) 61

4. Philadelphia (1-0) 60

5. Scott Central (0-1) 54

Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 37, Collins 18, Pelahatchie 15, Wesson 7, East Webster 6, <

Class 3A

School W-L Pts

1. Seminary (1) (1-0) 80

2. Columbia (5) (1-0) 75

3. Water Valley (2) (1-0) 74

4. Noxubee County (1) (1-0) 69

5. Houston (1) (1-0) 61

Others receiving votes: Winona 24, Jefferson Davis County 19, Aberdeen 14, Tylertown 9, North Panola 8, Forest 7,

Class 4A

School W-L Pts

1. Louisville (2) (0-1) 78

2. Poplarville (0-1) 77

3. Corinth (6) (1-0) 76

4. South Pike (2) (1-0) 75

5. Greenwood (1) (1-0) 72

Others receiving votes: West Lauderdale 15, Greene County 13, Newton County 8, St. Stanislaus 7, Sumrall 7, Itawamba AHS 6, Pontotoc 6.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts

1. West Point (11) (1-0) 110

2. Lafayette (1-0) 90

3. West Jones (1-0) 71

4. Picayune (0-0) 57

(tie) Laurel (1-0) 57

Others receiving votes: Holmes County Central 28, Grenada 13, Hattiesburg 8, South Jones 6.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts

1. Brandon (6) (1-0) 102

2. Madison Central (4) (1-0) 99

3. Starkville (0-1) 78

4. Pearl (1-0) 69

5. Oxford (1-0) 54

Others receiving votes: Horn Lake 10, Oak Grove 8, Petal 8, Warren Central 6, Gulfport 6,

Class – Private Schools

School W-L Pts

1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (7) (2-0) 106

2. Heritage Aca. (4) (2-0) 94

3. Jackson Prep (0-1 ) 81

4. St. Joseph, Greenville (1-0) 44

5. Parklane Aca. (1-0) 42

Others receiving votes: Pillow Aca. 22, Simpson Aca. 20, Jackson Aca. 18, Presbyterian Christian 7, Tri-County Aca. 6

†All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; Daily Leader, Brookhaven; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; The Sun-Herald, Biloxi-Gulfport; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; Enterprise-Journal, McComb; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.