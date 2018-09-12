Mississippi ranked 2nd highest in adult obesity in U.S.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- A not so good report is released about Mississippi.

According to the Trust For America’s Health and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Mississippi ranks the 2nd highest in adult obesity in the country.

- Advertisement -

The report states Mississippi tops at 37%.

The state of West Virginia is ranked the highest with a 38% percent obesity rate.

The findings show that most of the people range in ages 45 to 64.

Mississippi is one of 7 states where adult obesity rates exceed 35% of the population.

Colorado was ranked lowest, at just under 23%.