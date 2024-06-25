Mississippi reaches record-high in total non-farm jobs

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi reaches several milestones in May for employment numbers.

Governor Tate Reeves said the state maintained its record-low unemployment rate of 2.8%.

Mississippi’s total non-farm jobs reached a record high of 1.1 million jobs.

Also, there was a record-low of just over 34,600 people unemployed in the state.

Reeves said the state’s economy is firing on all cylinders and he will continue to fight for more good-paying, high-quality jobs.

