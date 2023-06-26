Mississippi receives $1.2B to use for adding broadband infrastructure

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi is one step closer to internet access even in the most remote areas of the state.

The state of Mississippi is receiving $1.2 billion to be used towards adding the foundation for broadband.

The Department of Commerce for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program is investing $42.45 billion towards broadband development across the country.

Senator Roger Wicker was a key player in the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and has praised the passing of the award.

“This broadband announcement today is a massive investment in bringing Mississippians from small towns and rural communities into the worldwide web. This is the reason I fought so hard in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to make sure we had hard infrastructure for the great heartland of America. I am very pleased with this news. I am glad I was able to work with groups like the Farmer Bureau and other economic groups to make sure this reaches Mississippians where they need it. I think it is going to be a great boost for economic development and for our small towns and rural communities,” said Wicker.

The newly created Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi, or BEAM, will administer the funding through a competitive grant process over the next several years.

