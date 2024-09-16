Mississippi receives nearly $10 million in lottery earnings

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Nearly $10,000,000 are going back to the state of Mississippi in lottery earnings.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred around than $9.6 Million dollars to Mississippi State Coffers in August.

It’s the second of 12 transfers scheduled for this fiscal year.

In the first two months, the Mississippi State Treasury earned around $18.5 Million dollars from the lottery.

By state law, the first $80 million is earmarked for Mississippi Department of Transportation Projects.

Anything over that goes to the state’s education enhancement fund.

As always, you can get your winning Mississippi Lottery numbers every night on WCBI News at 10 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.