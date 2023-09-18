Mississippi Secretary of State warns about voter mailer

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Secretary of State sent out a warning about voter registration status.

Secretary of State Michael Watson said this mailer, the Center for Voter Information and Voter Information Center, is being sent to Mississippians.

On the paper, it said a review showed that someone at the address may not be registered to vote and they should fill out this form.

Watson said this is not an official indication of anyone’s voter registration status.

He reminded people to only get that information from your circuit clerk’s office or the Secretary of State’s office.

