Mississippi sends search and rescue team to assist Florida in Hurricane Dorian response

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi sent members of its search and rescue team to Florida over the weekend to help support and assist with possible swift water rescue operations.
Members were sent after a request was sent through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows states to share resources during times of disasters.
The team consists of 39 members and represents 20 cities, counties or associations within the state. They are listed below:
- Amory Fire Department
- Biloxi Fire Department
- City of Olive Branch
- Choctaw Fire Department
- Columbus Fire Department
- Desoto County
- Gautier Fire Department
- Gulfport Fire Department
- Hattiesburg Fire Department
- Lamar County
- McComb Fire Department
- Mississippi Levee Board
- Ocean Springs Fire Department
- Oxford Fire Department
- Southaven Fire Department
- Tupelo Fire Department
- Walls Fire Department
- Water Valley Fire Department
The team brought equipment with them including runabout boat, inflatable rescue float, a mobile response trailer, a Swiftwater equipment trailer, and an enclosed mobile command center trailer.
MEMA and other state agencies are also prepared to provide additional support if needed.