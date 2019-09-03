Mississippi sends search and rescue team to assist Florida in Hurricane Dorian response

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi sent members of its search and rescue team to Florida over the weekend to help support and assist with possible swift water rescue operations.

Members were sent after a request was sent through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows states to share resources during times of disasters.

The team consists of 39 members and represents 20 cities, counties or associations within the state. They are listed below:

Amory Fire Department

Biloxi Fire Department

City of Olive Branch

Choctaw Fire Department

Columbus Fire Department

Desoto County

Gautier Fire Department

Gulfport Fire Department

Hattiesburg Fire Department

Lamar County

McComb Fire Department

Mississippi Levee Board

Ocean Springs Fire Department

Oxford Fire Department

Southaven Fire Department

Tupelo Fire Department

Walls Fire Department

Water Valley Fire Department

The team brought equipment with them including runabout boat, inflatable rescue float, a mobile response trailer, a Swiftwater equipment trailer, and an enclosed mobile command center trailer.

MEMA and other state agencies are also prepared to provide additional support if needed.