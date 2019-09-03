Mississippi sends search and rescue team to assist Florida in Hurricane Dorian response

By
Sydney Franklin
-
0

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi sent members of its search and rescue team to Florida over the weekend to help support and assist with possible swift water rescue operations.

Members were sent after a request was sent through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows states to share resources during times of disasters.

- Advertisement -

The team consists of 39 members and represents 20 cities, counties or associations within the state. They are listed below:

  • Amory Fire Department
  • Biloxi Fire Department
  • City of Olive Branch
  • Choctaw Fire Department
  • Columbus Fire Department
  • Desoto County
  • Gautier Fire Department
  • Gulfport Fire Department
  • Hattiesburg Fire Department
  • Lamar County
  • McComb Fire Department
  • Mississippi Levee Board
  • Ocean Springs Fire Department
  • Oxford Fire Department
  • Southaven Fire Department
  • Tupelo Fire Department
  • Walls Fire Department
  • Water Valley Fire Department

The team brought equipment with them including runabout boat, inflatable rescue float, a mobile response trailer, a Swiftwater equipment trailer, and an enclosed mobile command center trailer.

MEMA and other state agencies are also prepared to provide additional support if needed.

Report a Typo
SHARE