JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sets a new daily COVID-19 related death toll.

The state department of health reports 98 new fatalities and 1,648 new cases.

16 of those deaths were in the WCBI viewing area.

More than 1,400 people are in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

344 patients are in ICU. This means there are 64 open ICU beds in the state.

More than 198,000 people are presumed recovered in the state. This means there are over 37,000 presumed active cases.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases today with 54.

Pontotoc has 33, Lowndes has 31, Lafayette has 30, and Union has 29.