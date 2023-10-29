Mississippi Silverbacks look to host first game of the season

Starkville's first semi-pro basketball team will hit the court Saturday, Nov. 4

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville’s first semi-pro basketball team will hit the court on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Mississippi Silverbacks will host its first game of the season and will tip off at 6 p.m.

The team will take on the Houston Red Storm at the Travis Outlaw Center in Starkville. Hundreds are expected to attend the debut.

