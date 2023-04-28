Mississippi Spelling Bee champ soon to compete at Scripps National Bee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Spelling Bee champ will soon compete in the Scripps National Bee in Washington. But you can see Vihaan Mahajan capture the title Saturday on WCBI.

Our cameras were rolling during the statewide spelling bee on March 4 on the MUW campus.

More than 40 spellers competed until it was down to one.

You can watch the Mississippi Spelling Bee Saturday morning at 11 a.m. here on WCBI.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter