Mississippi State abuzz with activity for World Bee Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a buzz in the air on Mississippi State’s campus.

World Bee Day was this past weekend but the college celebrated the pollinators on Monday by hosting an informative event.

Guests were able to interact with STEM activities and learn about beekeeping, and the importance of supporting honey and native bees.

“They are not only pollinating the large flowers that we see around us they are also pollinating our food crops. About a third of wheat we eat comes because bees are pollinating them what we often don’t realize is in countries such as the United States where beekeeping is an organized industry it raises a massive amount of revenue so anywhere between $20-$24 billion annually, that is the revenue that is generated due to commercial pollination,” said Priya Basu, Assistant Director.

Basu said that most bees are harmless and usually only sting if they feel threatened.

