Mississippi State adding Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence

Mississippi State University is adding an innovative degree program to its roster. Beginning this Fall semester, Mississippi State University will begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence.

Mississippi State University, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is adding an innovative degree program to its roster.

“We are progressive, we look at the future and we try to stay ahead of the curve,” Rahimi said.

Beginning this Fall semester, Mississippi State University will begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence.

MSU is one of many universities that are beginning to offer programs in this rapidly growing field.

Computer Science and Engineering Department Head Shahram Rahimi says the program prepares students for more specialized positions within the field.

“This program that we brought in is a program that introduces a comprehensive view of artificial intelligence not only the territory but also practices,” Rahimi said.

The program will combine elements of computer science, humanities, ethics, cognitive science, and more.

There will also be opportunities for hands-on experience.

This degree is a first of its kind in Mississippi and Rahimi says they hope it brings development to the region.

“Doing this program is going to help the state of Mississippi by training people in this very important area. It’s going to help to bring businesses and companies into the state. It’s going to help our students to get better and higher paying jobs so it is a fantastic development in the state of Mississippi,” Rahimi said.

He says they want students to go out and be leaders in the space.

“We want them to be the pioneers in what is happening in AI machine learning, artificial intelligence. We want the students to develop the understanding and knowledge that is going to build the next 50 years in the history of the United States and the world. So we are preparing them to be right at the top of science and knowledge and be able to go out there, get great jobs, and then lead the nation,” Rahimi said.

Students will also have the opportunity to minor in AI technology or take elective classes on the topic.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X