Mississippi State Adds WR Graduate Transfer Tyrell Shavers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Mike Leach has added Alabama graduate transfer Tyrell Shavers, a former unanimous four-star wide receiver from Lewisville, Texas, to Mississippi State’s football program as the school received his financial aid agreement Monday.

“We are excited to add a tremendous talent like Tyrell to our receiving corps,” Leach said. “Tyrell graduated from the University of Alabama in three years and has two years of eligibility remaining. We look forward to welcoming him to Starkville as we prepare for a big season ahead.”

- Advertisement -

Shavers, 6-6, 205, was one of the elite wide receiver prospects in the country in 2017. He was listed as the No. 88 player overall, the No. 12 receiver and No. 11 player in Texas by the 247Sports Composite.

Shavers played at Lewisville High School, catching 27 passes for 397 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior in 2016 after finishing with 37 catches for 803 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2015.

Last season with the Crimson Tide, Shavers recorded one reception for 20 yards and had one carry for 14 yards. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.