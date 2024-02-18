Mississippi State baseball drops game two against Air Force

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State baseball was one strike away from clinching the opening series win against Air Force but the Falcons rallied to beat the Bulldogs 3-2.

Khal Stephen had a nearly perfect first start in Starkville, striking out 11 and allowing only one earned run in seven innings.

The game entered the bottom of the eighth inning tied at one. Bryce Chance led off the inning with a double, later scoring thanks to a Ross Highfill sacrifice fly.

In the ninth Colby Holcombe walked the first two batters before being pulled. Cole Cheatham came in to get an out via a lefty-lefty matchup, and then Brooks Auger got the call from the bullpen.

Auger struck out Aerick Joe and was one strike away from ending the game but Chris Stallings came through with a single to right field scoring two more which proved to be the difference.

Mississippi State will take on the Falcons in the rubber match tomorrow at 1 o’clock.