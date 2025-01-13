Mississippi State baseball earns #18 ranking in D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25

The Diamond Dawgs went 40-23 overall in 2024 with an NCAA Tournament berth.

It’s never too early to start looking ahead to baseball season. With Opening Day just about a month away, the preseason polls have been released for the 2025 season.

Mississippi State landed at #18 in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25, a poll they’ve found themselves familiar with in terms of rankings. Last season, the Diamond Dawgs compiled a 40-23 overall record, including a berth into the NCAA Tournament. However, they also lost eleven players to the 2024 MLB Draft, the most by a university.

They’ll certainly return a host of talent as they prepare for another few months of baseball ahead. Opening Day at Dudy Noble Field is set for February 14-16, when the Diamond Dawgs host Manhattan.

Mississippi State’s 55-game schedule gives them 31 home games on the season, including seven of the first eight at home.