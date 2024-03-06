Mississippi State baseball erases 4-run deficit, tops Southern Miss 5-4

Pearl, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State baseball trailed Southern Miss 4-0 in the first inning Tuesday but didn’t quit. The Bulldogs scored five unanswered runs, secured a 5-4 victory and have now won six straight games.

The bullpen was sensational and didn’t allow a single run while only giving up three hits. Dakota Jordan’s go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and three RBIs were the difference.

MSU will begin a three-game series with Evansville on Friday.