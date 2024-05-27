Mississippi State baseball headed to Charlottesville for NCAA Tournament regional

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball is a No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional. The full NCAA Tournament field was announced Monday.

MSU joins host Virginia (No. 12 overall seed) along with No. 3 seed St. John’s and No. 4 seed Pennsylvania in the pod.

This is Mississippi State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the Bulldogs won the national championship in 2021 and their 40th NCAA Tournament appearance ever. Six of MSU’s last 10 regional appearances have been on the road — and they won four of those to advance to Super Regionals.

The Charlottesville Regional is paired with the Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas. The winners will face each other in Super Regionals.

MSU finished 5th in the SEC this season with 17 conference wins but was not selected as a host.