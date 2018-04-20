Mississippi State Baseball to Host Doubleheader on Saturday vs. No. 3 Arkansas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – With the strong probability of thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday in Starkville, Mississippi State and Arkansas will shift their series schedule to conclude with a doubleheader beginning at noon CT Saturday at Dudy Noble Field.

The series is still slated to open Friday with a 6:32 p.m. CT first pitch on SEC Network+.

Both Saturday games will be nine-inning affairs, with the second game of the twin-billing to begin 45 minutes following the conclusion of the day’s first game. Gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For an updated Super Bulldog Weekend schedule and to find additional information, visit HailState.com/SBW.

Saturday reserved-seating ticketholders will take priority for both of Saturday’s games. General admission tickets for Sunday will still be valid for general admission for both of Saturday’s games. For those that have reserved seating tickets for Sunday, these tickets can be used as general admission for access into the stadium but not the chairbacks. Please contact the MSU Ticket Office at 662-325-2600 if any additional information is needed.”

On Saturday, the second set of 2018 Bulldog Baseball Trading Cards will be given to the first 1,000 fans prior to the first game of the day. Kids will also run the baseball shortly following the conclusion of the series finale on Saturday night. Tickets for the doubleheader are still available for purchase through HailState.com/tickets.